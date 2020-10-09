The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has again recognized The Toro Company with a 2020 WaterSense Excellence Award for promoting WaterSense® and water efficiency in 2019. The program recently recognized 28 utilities, manufacturers, builders, and other organizations that are making it possible for consumers and businesses to save billions of gallons of water each year as part of its Partner of the Year Awards.

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. WaterSense labeled products, homes, and programs helped consumers and businesses save 871 billion gallons of water in 2019.

“Since the program started in 2006, our WaterSense partners have made it possible for consumers and businesses to save more than 4.4 trillion gallons of water and $87 billion on utility bills,” said Veronica Blette, WaterSense Program Manager. “Our award winners in particular have gone above and beyond to make water, energy, and money savings easy for Americans.”

WaterSense Award winners demonstrate their commitment to saving this precious resource by producing, building, and promoting labeled products and homes that are independently certified to use less water. In addition, the program offers certification programs for water-smart irrigation professionals.

WaterSense honored The Toro Company as Manufacturer Partner of the Year in 2016 and an Excellence Award winner in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Toro has been selected as a 2020 Excellence Award winner for showcasing its WaterSense-labeled products at 35 home expos and trade shows, reaching several thousand homeowners and industry professionals. Toro conducted several training sessions in a variety of locations to educate attendees on water management trends, share best practices, demonstrate WaterSense labeled irrigation products, and provide hands-on product experience. Toro once again sponsored the Irrigation Association’s E3 Program that provides scholarships to professional irrigation students; the program awarded students a record number of scholarships last year. The Toro Company also continued its sponsorship and production of the weekly Water Zone radio program focused on outdoor water efficiency best practices and products. Since the show has been available on iHeart Radio, it now has up to 19,000 listeners per month.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the EPA’s WaterSense program and are inspired by the activities and contributions of all of this year’s winners,” says John McPhee, general manager, Toro Irrigation and Lighting Businesses. “The responsible use of water drives the work that we do to innovate and educate our customers and business partners worldwide. We are pleased to have these efforts recognized again this year.”

Want to talk about irrigation strategies with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Irrigation Forums at LawnSite.com.