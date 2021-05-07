Turface Athletics® and Conserv FS have partnered with Cubs Charities to provide Diamond Project field maintenance workshops for youth baseball and softball leagues. The goal of the workshops is to teach youth sports volunteers how to get their fields into playable shape so athletes can safely and fully enjoy a new season of team sports.

Last month, volunteers with Turface and Conserv FS provided expert guidance to youth league volunteers and Chicago Park District employees during a field day at Warren Park in Chicago. Participants learned the basics of maintaining the field, pre- and post-game routines, tips and tricks for how to manage rain and preseason/postseason prep.

As part of the program, Turface and Conserv FS also donated infield conditioner and clay for the event and provided field maintenance tools for participants to maintain their own fields.

“We’re proud to partner with these great organizations to provide coaches with the tools and knowledge they need to maintain their fields and provide a safe playing surface for athletes of all ages,” said Jeff Langner, brand manager for Turface. “After a year where many districts had to shut down youth sports, we’re happy to be rebuilding fields while also reestablishing community connections and supporting our youth.”

Since 2014, the Diamond Project has committed nearly $8,900,000 to fund 90 capital improvement projects and more than $840,000 in grants to 72 youth baseball and softball programs to support operations and equipment needs. For more information on Cubs Charities and the Diamond Project, please visit cubscharities.org.

Turface Athletics® offers a comprehensive line of product solutions for athletic fields. Its flagship products include soil conditioners and packing clays to maximize sports field safety and performance. Additionally, the company offers high-performing infield mixes, warning track aggregates, catalogue accessories, custom padding, windscreens and safety netting.

