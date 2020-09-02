Fullerton Grounds Maintenance (FGM), a New Jersey landscape and design services company, recently partnered with the Morris chapter of Habitat for Humanity to help transform the former site of Roxbury Township’s Department of Public Works into a 12-unit condominium community in Succasunna, NJ for low and moderate income families. The 12 families expected to live on the site will now have a bright and spacious yard to make their homes more comfortable and inviting.

FGM donated an estimated $15,000 in landscaping needs to help turn the outdoor space of the condominiums into a yard for children to play and an area where families can relax.

Scott Fullerton, Founder and CEO of FGM, first became familiar with the work of Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that helps families build and improve places to call home, nearly two decades ago when he led a youth group trip to Kentucky and West Virginia to rehabilitate houses. When the project came to his hometown of Morris, NJ, Fullerton saw it as the perfect opportunity to get involved.

“It’s really nice to partner with fellow New Jersey residents who are working on their homes and working hard to get above the fray,” said Fullerton. “This property was originally a couple of dilapidated homes owned by the town, and Habitat has really turned it into a beautiful part of our community.”

Last December, FGM donated gift cards to residents so they could purchase Christmas trees, and over the past few months, FGM team members volunteered their time and resources to create a yard, clear out dead trees, plant flowers and shrubbery for shade, and build a rock retaining wall.

The 12-unit project is the largest in Morris Habitat’s 34-year history. The complex currently has six families living there, and another six families are expected to move in before Thanksgiving. New homeowners have completed at least 300 hours of sweat equity by working on their own condominiums and other Habitat homes.

“We are eternally grateful to Fullerton for their work the past several months during the pandemic,” said Morris Habitat for Humanity CEO Blair Schleicher Wilson. “In this new normal, people should be able to shelter in place with a good roof over their heads and space for time with family.”

