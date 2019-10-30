Arborjet, a tree and plant health company, will be donating treatment to help the oldest tree in Buffalo, NY battle Anthracnose, commonly known as leaf blight. Leaf blight is a fungus that winters on twig tissue, causing leaf spots, considerable defoliation, and sometimes complete leaf loss. It weakens the tree and renders it more susceptible to incoming pests and diseases. Because Buffalo’s sycamore is well over 250 years old, treatment is necessary to reduce the impact of leaf bight and to assure the tree remains healthy for generations to come.

The treatment is bring donated as part of Arborjet’s “Saving America’s Iconic Trees,” program, the company’s latest initiative to ensure the health and longevity of the country’s trees. The campaign targets America’s most beloved trees, often located in public parks and gardens and other historic sites, by offering complimentary treatment to prevent insects, disease, and poor health. Just some of the trees that have received treatment included a large banyan tree at the Naples Zoo recovering from Hurricane Irma damage and the Pinchot Sycamore in Simsbury, CT. Some of the beautiful Sycamores in the waterfront park of Newburyport, MA also received treatment last Arbor Day. Arborjet will be working with Davey Tree and SiteOne on the Buffalo sycamore project.

Different types of anthracnose impact a variety of tree species including oak, ash, maple, elm, hickory, walnut, birch, linden, sycamore, and dogwood. Sycamore, white oak, and dogwood are particularly susceptible. Primary signs include tan to red-brown lesions that extend along the veins and edges of the leaf.

Experts at Arborjet recommend treatment with Propizol or PHOSPHO-jet by systemic tree injection. Treatment is best applied in the fall when trees are in full leaf and actively growing to help control next season’s anthracnose development. Research shows that PHOSPHO-jet may also be applied following leaf coloration. It inhibits fungal cells while eliciting a health response from the tree – promoting stronger, healthier tree cells; enhancing root development; and triggering the tree’s natural defense mechanisms to make it better able to recover and more disease resistant.

Research shows that trunk injections not only help save trees, but are also far more cost effective than removing and replacing mature trees. This cutting-edge treatment method: