This week, Husqvarna has introduced to the North American market five new tree care and forestry chainsaws. This next generation of saws features a redesign to provide outstanding productivity, durability and maneuverability for users. The new line of saws includes two brand new saws in the 70cc class, the company’s lightest professional gas-powered tree care saw ever, as well as two 50cc saws completely redesigned from scratch — launching an entirely new generation of cutting excellence as Husqvarna celebrates its 60th chainsaw anniversary.

To experience these new products firsthand, I travelled to North Carolina where the Husqvarna team provided the opportunity to see the features and operation up close. Along with a group of tree care professionals and equipment dealers, I attended a presentation highlighting the engineering and design intent behind this next generation of chainsaws for tree care and forestry professionals — Husqvarna 572XP®, Husqvarna 565, Husqvarna 550XP Mark II, 545 Mark II, and Husqvarna T525.

As part of the event, attendees were privy to demonstrations by three members of the Husqvarna North America H-Team.

Chad Gainey, a chainsaw artist based in Florida, demonstrated the maneuverability of the 550XP Mark II (and his carving talent) by creating a bear sculpture while our group watched. Chad also carved the 550 wood “signage” seen in the photo further down. To see the breadth of his talents, visit his website here.

Krista Strating, arborist from Ontario, Canada and 2018 International Tree Climbing Championship winner, demonstrated her climbing skills and shared some techniques when she ascended a tree for the event’s attendees. Up in the tree, Strating set to work pruning branches and showcasing the maneuverability of the new Husqvarna T525 chainsaw (more below).

Felling a tree was also part of the action with certified arborist, Jeff Perry, inviting the group to watch his chainsaw skills. Perry explained his process to efficiently and safely cut down the tree.

In the hands on opportunities that followed, I tried the two of the new models. In the photo below, I’m cutting with the Husqvarna 550XP Mark II.

The Next Generation Of Husqvarna Chainsaws

The new generation of Husqvarna chainsaws was designed and built from scratch on a completely new platform on the same grounds in Sweden where Husqvarna’s chainsaw history began in 1959. The five new models offer a user-centric design that keeps the forestry and tree care professional in mind. The well-balanced saw body with low gyroscopic forces provides excellent maneuverability and handling, enabling users to work longer without tiring. With an updated version of Autotune™, the new saws offer a faster calibration time, while the new engine design increases productivity which in turn minimizes environmental impact.

Husqvarna 572XP® and 565 (70cc)

The Husqvarna 572XP® spearheads this new chainsaw generation by delivering a 12% higher cutting capacity over similarly sized Husqvarna saws, making it an ideal saw for those looking to increase output and productivity. The new engine design offers a wide usable RPM range for peak performance, while its new cooling capacity provides for a longer engine life. The new state-of-the-art filtration system provides longer and better filtration and therefore a healthier engine and optimized performance. Weighing just 14.5 lbs and equipped with a powerful 5.8 hp engine, the 572XP® has a better power-to-weight ratio than any other comparable Husqvarna saw.

The Husqvarna 565 delivers next-generation cutting performance, also in the 70cc class, that lets professionals work faster and more efficiently. It comes equipped with excellent cooling capacity, state-of-the art filtration, AutoTune™ and Air Injection™ and offers low vibration. The efficient air injection system filters out 98% of incoming dust to deliver full working days with maintained performance and less wear on the engine.

Husqvarna 550XP Mark II and 545 Mark II (50cc)

The redesign of the new 550XP Mark II and 545 Mark II chainsaws ushers in a new level of cutting capacity, maneuverability and endurance with a 13% higher cooling capacity compared to the previous generation of 50cc chainsaws from Husqvarna.

The Husqvarna 550 XP® Mark II was designed for demanding use in felling, limbing, and bucking operations. The saw delivers maximum power in the 50cc class and was developed to deliver outstanding cutting capacity for handling small and mid-sized trees. Designed for professional forestry and tree care crews, the saw has improved power and a slimmed-down design. A host of features guarantees comfortable and efficient operation. Through a series of internal tests*, Husqvarna has shown that the 550 XP® Mark II provides best-in-class cutting capacity when compared to the closest competitor in the 50cc segment.

The Husqvarna 545 Mark II is a powerful and durable 50cc saw for forestry and tree care professionals looking for endurance in their daily use. It has more power over a wider RPM range compared to the previous model, and its low, slender saw body design makes the chainsaw easy and convenient to handle.

Husqvarna T525 (27cc)

Additionally, Husqvarna launches the Husqvarna T525, designed to be the company’s lightest gas-powered tree care saw for full-time professional use. It includes a powerful, low-emission X-Torq® engine for professional performance, ease of use and safety for all pruning and trimming jobs. This new 27cc saw features a quick release air filter cover that saves time when cleaning or changing the saw’s spark plug or filter. The belt eyelet makes it easy to connect the saw to the climbing harness, and the auto return stop switch means the saw automatically resets to the ON position for easier starting.

* Tests performed by Husqvarna during 2018, in a controlled environment, of an out-of-box Husqvarna 550 XP® Mark II, compared to an out-of-box Stihl MS 261 C-M.

