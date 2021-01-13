Compiled from OSHA.gov

During the COVID-19 pandemic, OSHA generally recommends that employers encourage workers to wear cloth face coverings at work to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, workers who wear cloth face coverings in hot and humid environments or while performing strenuous activities outdoors, such as those in landscaping and related work environments can find cloth face coverings to be uncomfortable.

Lawn care and landscape employers are recommended to follow the below safety practices to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and the risk of heat-related illness among their workforce.