Even during the height of pandemic-related job layoffs last year, seasonal businesses in several sectors were unable to find available U.S. workers. The 33,000 H-2B cap for the first half of Fiscal 2021 was reached on November 16, 2020. During the first three days of January 2021, the DOL received requests for 96,441 H-2B workers with a start date of April 1, with only 33,000 visas available. Unless the U.S. Department of Homeland Security makes additional visas available under its authority in the FY2021 Omnibus and COVID Relief and Response Act (PL-116-26) or Congress passes meaningful H-2B cap relief, nearly two-thirds of needed seasonal jobs will remain vacant. This is at great detriment to seasonal businesses and their American workers whose jobs are supported by H-2B workers.

Common Misconceptions

There are many misconceptions of the H-2B program that have circulated both in the media and within the small business community. One major misconception is that the H-2B workers are employed because they are a source of “cheap labor,” yet the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) sets a prevailing wage that will not adversely affect the local labor market. On top of a fair wage, each employer participating in the H-2B program will encounter filing fees to the government. There are also additional costs associated with hiring a legitimate agency to help facilitate the lengthy process to request approval.

Another misconception is that H-2B workers take away potential jobs from Americans. The DOL regulates testing of the local labor market. Each employer must give equal opportunity to all local applicants first, prior to obtaining certification to employ foreign labor. Many employers who use the H-2B program have difficulty finding and keeping enough U.S. workers due to the seasonal nature of their businesses. Most importantly, employers cannot lay off U.S. workers to replace them with H-2B workers. The DOL and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) work together to ensure that both American and H-2B workers are both protected in the program.

A third misconception is that the H-2B program is an option to provide work authorization to undocumented workers currently residing in the U.S. This is not the case. Each worker applying for an H-2B visa must do so at the U.S. Consulate or Embassy in his/her home country. When applying for a work visa each applicant must submit fingerprints, a photo, and an application to the U.S. Consulate. Any illegal presence in the U.S. could result in application denial.

It‘s also generally perceived that all H-2B workers have the intent of permanently residing in the U.S. However, as part of the consulate process, the H-2B applicant must prove they do not have immigrant intent. These workers leave their spouses, children, and immediate families for a temporary earning opportunity.