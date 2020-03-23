Spring mowing season is here and whether you’re just starting to build a fleet or in the process of replacing aging equipment, there are more commercial mower options now than ever before. We spoke with some resources in the power equipment industry to sort through models and power sources to find out what’s the ideal piece for your needs and—most importantly—your budget.

“There is an extraordinarily diverse field of products at price point and power source today,” says Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), the equipment manufacturers’ trade association. “And it continues to evolve.”

According to Kiser, the focus is increasingly on safety and comfort for equipment operators. “Manufacturers have gotten way smarter about helping people use their machines for eight hours a day,” he said.

“Most landscape professionals have a ‘lane’ that they stay in,” says Tom Vachal, senior turf product manager for Kubota. Whether that’s wide open spaces (think: golf courses and baseball fields), tighter municipal areas, or somewhere in between —a mix of smaller yards and commercial properties—there are mowers to help optimize comfort, productivity and durability, he said.

Wide Open Spaces

For landscapers who are maintaining larger properties, like golf courses, sports fields, or college campuses, the obvious choice is a wide deck zero turn that you can just get on and go. For the larger commercial areas, “you’re going to want to optimize your speed and efficiency,” says George Reister, global product manager for Husqvarna who has over 20 years of industry experience. Because mowing large acreage usually means longer periods on the mower, he suggests their ride-on zero turn, which comes in a variety of sizes.

With an eye towards comfort, many manufacturers are designing sit on mowers with rider-friendly suspension seats and ergonomic control placement to improve the experience and cut down on break time, says Vachal. He said Kubota’s Z700 family of products offer more comfortable seating and tires that provide great flotation and traction for more sloped properties. “They allow you to get the job done and move onto the next one,” he says.

“Some people feel that sitting is actually better for bigger fields,” says Vachal, pointing out that both stand-on and zero turn mowers with 60-inch decks offer comparable speeds for users. “It’s really a preference.”

The “Swiss Army Knife” Of Mowers

Stand-on zero turn models serve a couple of purposes, says Husqvarna’s Reister, as they can be used in tighter areas and are designed for speed and maneuverability.

When it comes to maneuverability, nothing beats a smaller zero turn, says Vachal, like a 36-inch stand-on that can get into narrow and tight spaces for trimming that’s really a landscape pro’s workhorse. “Any time you can alleviate additional trimming is a time saving for the landscape pro,” he says, referring to the zero turn as the “Swiss Army knife of mowers” for their agility and ability to multitask.

Meanwhile, Husqvarna is one of the few manufacturers to offer zero turns that can be converted to walk behinds by folding up a standing platform, says Reister. Not only does that come in handy for getting around low hanging objects, like tree branches, but also convenient for mowing hillier terrain.

“Stand-ons have a clear advantage when there is overhead terrain that you have to be concerned with, particularly tree branches,” says Reister, noting that operators don’t have to stop to lower the rollover protection system to get under low-hanging vegetation.

“When you’re on a sit-on zero turn, you have to come to a complete stop, move steering arms out of the way, unbuckle from the seat, and then get up and off the machine and then repeat the process to get back on,” says Vachal. “Where a stand-on is basically pretty quick, you shift into park/neutral, step off the machine and do what you need to do then get back on and go.”