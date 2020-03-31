Paver Repairs

Prior to installing new polymeric sand, pavers may need some repairing, adjustments or new edge restraint. The ideal time to do this is after you have cleaned and blown out all the joints on the project. Areas of settlement are the most common paver repair. Try to remove sunken pavers without damaging them. (See The Shopping List on page 26 for tools.) A pea stone aggregate is best when filling in and leveling under the pavers before they are tapped back into place. Be sure to maintain pitch in at least one, but preferably two directions, when making these repairs. Otherwise, the puddled area you intended to fix will be moved over to another location of the hardscape. This can be tricky, but with practice it becomes much faster over time.

Edge restraint can rise up out of the ground little by little each year due to freeze/thaw cycles and need replacing. When installing, excavate along the edges of the pavers enough so that the highest point of the edge restraint is at or below the half-way point of paver depth.

For projects you are designing and building new, using base interlocking panels under the pavers, but over a pea stone or washed mason sand bed, will prevent heaving or sinking of pavers down the line. These base panels allow you to reduce the amount of excavation required when basing your project. This saves a great deal on time, hauling and material. Also specifying weather-resistant, high performance edging on new installs will keep you from replacing edging later on. When using top quality materials, you eliminate a great deal of maintenance and repairs down the road.

Cleaning & Sealing

It is recommended by most manufacturers to wait six months to a year before cleaning and sealing pavers. This allows excess minerals, called efflorescence, to surface before the cleaning and sealing take place. For existing hardscape, sealing is generally recommended every three to five years. Cleaning with a hardscape cleaner or efflorescence remover is necessary prior to any sealer being applied, or for a general cleaning. Muriatic acid is also recommended at a ratio of 16:1 to 22:1 parts water to cleaner because it is economical and highly effective. This is necessary to free the surface of any ground-in dirt, efflorescence, or oxidation, and to open the concrete pores to “accept” the new sealer that will be applied.

Apply cleaner using a watering can from the lowest point of the pavers to the highest point. Don’t let the cleaner dry on the surface. After a dwell time of a few minutes, rinse with a rinse nozzle on your pressure washer or use a hose. Now, with a 40 degree nozzle tip no closer than six inches from the surface of the pavers, power wash to remove all of the contaminants the cleaner loosened. This time, start at the highest point of the project and work your way down. Do small square sections at a time to avoid leaving stripes from areas that were missed. This is critical if you will be sealing afterward. Joints that are sound should not be affected much from pressure washing. If they are, a joint re-sanding job (as detailed earlier) is in order. You may also need some rust remover (oxalic acid) to remove stubborn rust stains, and/or chlorine solution (diluted pool shock in a 2:1 ratio of water to chlorine) to remove organic staining from leaves, acorns, maple keys, mildew, etc.

Once cleaned, the surface can then be sealed with either a natural-look, wet-look, or clear-look water-based sealer. This leaves a water resistant, luxurious finish to prevent future wear, staining, dirt, and contamination. There are two types of sealers: penetrating; and film-forming. Penetrating sealer leaves no film on the surface, but absorbs and gives the paver a stain repellent property. The look of the paver does not change, but water and other liquids will bead up if the sealer is intact. However, penetrating sealer doesn’t prevent erosion to the degree film-forming sealers do. Penetrating sealers are most commonly applied to natural stone, wet-cast slabs, and can be used with traditional pavers. Film-forming sealers are used more often because they offer more erosion protection and leave a semi-visible sheen on the surface. They offer the stain protection mentioned, but add an aesthetic element as well. However, film-forming sealers should not be applied to natural stone or wet-cast slabs.

Sealer should be applied with an airless pump sprayer, a backpack sprayer, or a motorized unit that maintains pressure via battery power. A broad tip 1gpm fitting is ideal to spray large areas and maintain a wet edge while spraying. Mask off any areas you don’t want sealer to overspray onto, especially glass, stainless steel, vinyl siding, or painted surfaces. Sealer should be applied quickly so it all dries uniformly to avoid overlap marks in the finished product. This eliminates back rolling if done properly.

Do not attempt to roll on sealer with a paint roller and paint tray unless the area is very small. And do not attempt at all if it is hot and sunny out. The sealer will dry too quickly and will inadvertently form overlap marks. Avoid moisture and most foot traffic on walks and patios for about 24 hours. If the pavers are in a driveway, wait 48 hours before driving over them.

The main benefit to sealing pavers is to prevent the surface erosion that takes place over the years from rain and the elements. All concrete, whether it is pre-cast products like pavers or poured-in-place like sidewalks, will erode over time. Larger aggregates and stones become visible and the paver becomes much rougher than when it was smooth and new. Once this happens, it cannot be undone. Sealing pavers professionally every three to five years with a film-forming sealer will prevent this from occurring.

Sealing pavers also keeps them cleaner by preventing surface contaminates (like moss or mildew) from becoming embedded in the concrete pores over time. Sealers also allow for easy routine sweeping and rinsing, and helps to further stabilize the joint sand, adding longevity to the hardscape project and protecting your customer’s investment—and your reputation—for years to come. As a result, some installers include sealing with all the jobs they build. Others offer the service six months to a year later. (At my company, we tend to do the latter.)

Restoration and maintenance of hardscapes is a niche within a market, virtually untapped. There are millions of square feet of pavers in the ground to date. Sure, some projects are so bad you’ll need to start from scratch, but the majority just need some expert TLC.

Bianchi heads the Hardscape Cleaning & Maintenance Division of Bahler Brothers in South Windsor, CT. An employee of Bahler Brothers since 2014, he has been working with pavers, sealers, cleaners, and the chemical aspects of hardscape maintenance and concrete coating for the last eight to 10 years. During that time, he has completed roughly 775 hardscape maintenance jobs. Find his hardscape blog entries here.

