At the outset of the COVID pandemic things weren’t quite so rosy with commercial contracts either. Blue Bell, PA-based BrightView Companies has more than 175 commercial landscaping offices around the country, and Thomas C. Donnelly, President of BrightView’s Development Services, says some sectors of its client list were particularly hard hit. “Where we saw the most significant impact of the pandemic was with some of our amusement and hospitality clients,” Donnelly says. “They had to shut down operations, so they’ve slowed some projects and deferred other improvements and enhancements into 2021 and 2022.”

On the other hand, the company is seeing a lot of activity in its larger residential development. “We’re seeing masterplan community work of significance in places like Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Florida,” he says. “We’re seeing a lot of activity in a large scale.”

In the backyard, many homeowners were looking for something that didn’t necessarily incorporate all the bells-and-whistles. Frank Mariani, CEO of Lake Bluff, IL-based Mariani Landscape, uses the word “tweaking” to describe what many clients were doing. “I think they were looking at their garden in a way they’d never looked at it before,” he says. “They wanted to extend their living space from the interior of their homes, but it was more adding enhancements. It might be hardscapes, or softscapes, or lighting and irrigation. We were very busy.”

Bahler Brothers’ King says his most-common project was patios. “They didn’t want to put in a whole great backyard; they called because they wanted to get out of the house,” he says. “They wanted to have a nice place to sit, grill some food, and have a table. Some added a small fire feature.”

Pacific Outdoor’s Morrill reports a similar interest from his clients, although being in California, people weren’t afraid to go a little larger. “We probably saw more big projects,” he says. “People were going for pools and outdoor barbecues.”

Shifts In Thinking & Practice

Aside from better numbers, it was far from business as usual in 2020. Morrill says the biggest speed bump to his increased productivity was getting plans reviewed by local government officials.

And everyone agreed that keeping employees and clients safe brought a host of new challenges. Mariani says his team’s resilience is what impressed him. His management team would gather daily to do a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis and come up with a game plan, recognizing that the following day, it could change and be worthless.

It also gave some of Mariani’s older rolling stock a workout. “We had equipment on the road that we would never have used in previous years,” he says. “But, in order to have fewer people in a truck, we used what we had.”

BrightView’s Donnelly says not only did some locations begin limiting the number of workers that could be on a particular job site, but it really became a whole new work environment with social distancing and an emphasis not just on worker safety, but on health. “It’s a very significant shift in thinking,” Donnelly says. “And our people had to comply not just with the protocols we’ve established, but also help the general contractor improve his protocols. Everyone has to look out for the health of each other.”