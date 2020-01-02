Take a look at these five deicers and spreaders that can improve your professional snow and ice management services.

Liqui Maxx™ Spray System by SnowEx®

The Liqui Maxx™ spray system offers greater durability, performance, and user friendliness, and now features an electric start for the gas-powered HFD-200EX deluxe model. Available in 300, 500, 750, and 1,250 gallons, the elliptical polyethylene tank design provides a low center of gravity and includes a sump for complete draining. A filtered bottom-fill port can handle all brine solutions. Powered by a 5.5-horsepower engine, a new dry-seal centrifugal pump has a low-water shutoff switch that prevents the pump from running dry. The cold-weather tested valve bank includes durable internal seals and covered valve indicators. Two pump controls are offered: the standard has three-zone spray capability with on/off toggle switches; the deluxe enables the sprayer to automatically adjust the flow rate with speed input as needed, and GPS speed sensors are optional. With both controls, the driver-side, center-lane, and passenger-side zones can be managed independently. The Liqui Maxx has a 98-inch-wide boom with all-polymer construction that comes standard with a two-inch receiver mount, while an adjustable height receiver is optional. Spraying capacity ranges from 10 to 60 gallons per acre depending on vehicle speed. The system is covered by a two-year warranty.

SaltDogg® PRO 1500 Spreader by Buyers Products

A new six-foot, one and half-cubic yard spreader, specifically designed to fit in trucks with short beds, has been added to the SaltDogg® PRO Series electric spreader lineup. The SaltDogg PRO1500 spreader features Buyers’ patented double-wall, poly hopper. PRO Series spreaders are available with a five and a half-inch, full-length variable-pitch auger or a 12-inch pintle chain conveyor. Both drive lines are propelled by a -horsepower, electric motor, and the spinner is driven by an independent -horsepower motor. The entire PRO Series is engineered to rapidly, reliably, and accurately spread bulk salt or a 50-50, salt-sand mix. A high-flow chute and a 14-inch spinner give the PRO series the velocity needed to maintain consistent material coverage at high speeds. The chute is designed to swing away for bulk unloading and easy cleaning.

RB-100W Spreader by ECHO

Ideal for landscapers, the RB-100W was designed to provide maximum productivity with features specifically intended to handle bulk rock salt and ice melts. Features include: a spiked auger that breaks up clumps; an adjustable spread pattern; a maintenance-free gear case; a 100 pound hopper capacity, and a metal agitator. The spreader weighs 52 pounds and features an easy-to-use, durable design.

Model SS600 Spreader by Hiniker

The Hiniker SS600 stainless steel tailgate spreader provides optimum control for material spreading applications. The “No-Dribble” bubble auger design means the flow stops when the auger stops. The spreader features a convenient in-cab variable-speed controller with blast control and control for optional vibrator. Hiniker’s brushed-finish 304 stainless steel hoppers are available in six and 10 cubic foot capacities. An optional swing-away hitch provides easy access to the truck bed and tailgate.

Striker™ Stainless Steel Hopper Spreader by WESTERN®

The WESTERN® Striker™ stainless steel hopper spreader helps users minimize waste and maximize profits. The Striker hopper spreader is ultra-durable and features the latest snow and ice control technology. A dual variable-speed control and an innovative chute design allow operators to control salt and sand spread. An optional pre-wet system accessory allows operators to activate deicing material by applying a liquid deicing agent directly on the material prior to leaving the hopper, providing increased material efficiency and ice control.

