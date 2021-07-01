Take a look at this assortment of battery-powered equipment that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

VANQUISH Mower from Mean Green

Mean Green’s new VANQUISH™ model was designed with maximum power in mind and brings stand-on mowing to the company’s “evolution” series of commercial, electric mowers. Planetary gearing combined with the latest electric hub motor technology results in nearly three times the power and weight carrying capability of Mean Green’s current, already powerful 60″ mower. Available with a 52″ or 60″ cut (side/rear discharge), the VANQUISH runs for up to seven hours continuously at speeds of up to 11.5 mph. It features Mean Green’s patented ZTR technologies that make it competitive with any gas mower in its class. Constructed of a strong aluminum alloy, it has strength but with lightweight efficiency. And the full CANbus communication system allows all components to “talk” to each other. The VANQUISH is a quiet, low maintenance, zero emission mower that is built for all-day professional use.

580 EV From CASE

CASE Construction Equipment introduces “Project Zeus,” or 580 EV (Electric Vehicle), the construction industry’s first fully electric backhoe loader. The power and performance of the 580 EV is equivalent to other diesel-powered backhoes in the CASE product line and provides considerably lower daily operating costs while also producing zero emissions. The 580 EV is powered by a 480-volt, 90-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged by any 220-volt/three-phase connection. While applications will vary, each charge will support most common eight-hour workdays. The battery separately powers the drivetrain and hydraulic motors, resulting in hydraulic breakout forces equal to diesel-powered machines and improved performance during simultaneous loader and drivetrain operation. The 580 EV is ideal for government and public works operations who may have initiatives aimed at lowering emissions, reducing noise in public workspaces, and finding new ways to work within budgets. Contractors who bid work in states where even greater regulations are in place, such as NY, CA, and FL, may also benefit from deploying electric backhoes in their fleet.

Z6 From EGO

Introducing the EGO Power+ 42″ Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower. Featuring Peak Power™+ technology, it can hold up to 6 EGO 56V ARC Lithium™ Batteries—the same battery technology powering all EGO products, making it the first platform-compatible rider. Delivering 22 HP, equivalent to a gas engine, and reaching a top speed of 8 MPH, the Z6 covers up to two acres on a single charge with four 10Ah batteries (included). Add more batteries to cut three, four, five, or as many acres as needed. The Charger fully charges four 10Ah in just two hours. The four independent brushless motors deliver the power and performance of gas with an adjustable hydraulic seat suspension for a comfortable mowing experience. Customize the ride with a LCD interface featuring three driving modes: Control, Standard, and Sport, that can be accessed with the simple touch of a finger. Premium features like LED lights, USB charging port, and Bluetooth come standard.

Pro-Turn® EV 60 From Gravely

The new Pro-Turn® EV 60, Gravely’s fully electric commercial zero-turn mower, features powerful FusionCore technology. Proprietary electric drive motors provide the same smooth feel of a traditional zero-turn. This technology also extends to the machine’s spindle motors, providing ample power to cut the toughest grass. The Pro-Turn EV features four small rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that can be charged overnight by plugging into a standard 15- or 20-amp circuit outlet. Charge time can be further accelerated by using a speed charger (sold separately). Operators can cut up to 15.5 acres on a single charge, or extend operating time by “quick swapping” extra batteries stored in an offboard charger (also sold separately). The batteries have a lifespan of 10 years, or 1,000 charges. A heads-up display provides performance data, such as battery charge and operating hours. The Pro-Turn EV is also self-diagnostic and runs at only 84.2 decibels, about the same as a kitchen blender.

M18™ Brushless String Trimmer From Milwaukee Tool

The M18™ Brushless String Trimmer from Milwaukee Tool delivers more clearing power and a larger cutting swath. For maximum productivity, the trimmer provides up to 6,200 RPM and features a brushless motor built specifically for trimming applications. For versatility, the trimmer has two speeds: a high speed for demanding applications and low speed to maximize run-time. A 16″ cutting swath trims more grass in a single pass and a load trimmer head delivers an easy line loading experience with the ability to load up to 25′ of trimmer line in under 30 seconds. Milwaukee is committed to providing solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The M18™ Brushless String Trimmer is part of the M18™ System, now offering more than 200 power tool solutions.

KMA 135 R KombiMotor From STIHL

The battery-powered STIHL KMA 135 R KombiMotor delivers professional performance on par with gas-powered products with reduced noise and zero exhaust emissions. With 14 attachments, the KMA 135 R provides the ability to tackle a range of jobs without loading the trailer with a pile of tools. The on-board battery slot can support both an on-board battery or a backpack battery for even longer run times. Its quiet operation allows extended working hours during early mornings and evenings, and it’s durably constructed with a weather resistant design. Assembled in the U.S., the battery-powered KMA 135 R KombiMotor is part of the new STIHL 135 Battery Platform. It provides STIHL quality and performance in a commercial-grade battery package and is compatible with the same attachments available for the gas-powered KombiSystem.

W520i From Husqvarna

Need a battery mower that’s ready for full-time landscaping work? The Husqvarna W520i professional walk mower offers a high level of performance in a battery mower package. The 20″ aluminum cutting deck with high-level components and heavy-duty commercial powerhead deliver extreme reliability. Energy optimization and double battery slots ensure extended mowing times, while versatile Husqvarna batteries are an investment for any pro building a battery fleet. The W520i is also rain resistant, and comes with double battery slots, making it a reliable tool that has longer runtime and can be used year round in all weather conditions.

