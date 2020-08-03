Take a look at this assortment of fertilizers that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

ArborPlex® (14-4-5) From Arborjet & Ecologel

In urban environments trees can become stressed due to poor soils, insufficient moisture, lack of nutrient availability, and harsh growing conditions. Arbor Rx™ is a highly effective, liquid line of tree fertilization and soil enhancement products, designed to improve tree and shrub vitality. ArborPlex® forms the foundation of the Arbor Rx Program. ArborPlex® (14-4-5) is formulated with slow release nitrogen from urea-triazone, high quality phosphorus and potassium, as well as micronutrients. It’s designed to provide consistent, extended feeding for trees and shrubs and is a solution for improving tree, shrub, and ornamental development and vigor without excessive shoot growth.

GreenTRX™ From Anuvia Plant Nutrients

Landscapers can now turn to GreenTRX, a new slow release sustainable and multi-nutrient fertilizer that turns lawns greener —faster and longer. It’s an easy-to-use enhanced efficiency plant nutrient that creates healthy lawns and improves soil health sustainably. A homogenous product, it evenly delivers the nutrients plants need in the most efficient form making them immediately available. Its efficient delivery also means more nutrients are used by the plant; less are lost to the environment from leaching and volatilization, thereby protecting waterways and air quality. Uniquely made using recycled organic materials, GreenTRX also enriches the soil. It improves soil health because it returns organic matter, which creates a healthier foundation for grass even under changing weather conditions. Improved soil health also means better water utilization. GreenTRX is sustainable and environmentally friendly.

NPK Blends From Solu-Cal

Solu-Cal offers a line of NPK with Solu-Cal combinations to deliver one-pass, double billing solutions. This combination allows lawn care professionals to spend less time with specific one-off applications and become more efficient in workflow, healthy turf outcomes, and increased profitability. Fertilizer applications with Solu-Cal enhanced products gives turf a double-dose of vital nutrients. Each formula delivers a precise amount of immediately available Calcium and the right N-P-K ratio for summer or fall applications and helps plants use water more efficiently to aid in resisting drought. 20-0-0 30% XCU with Solu-Cal delivers 20% immediately available Calcium; 12-0-4 30% SCU + Solu-Cal delivers 23% immediately available Calcium plus 30% Sulfur Coated Urea for controlled release Nitrogen; 18-0-5 All Mineral with Solu-Cal, delivers one pound of Nitrogen and 1/4 pound of Potassium with 18% immediately available Calcium; and 6-12-6 Premium Starter with Solu-Cal provides 0.3 pounds Nitrogen and Potassium, 0.6 pounds Phosphorus with Solu-Cal. Additionally, INTENSIFY is a formulation of active beneficial fungi and bacteria present in all Solu-Cal products. INTENSIFY delivers hundreds of thousands of viable microbial units to soil, which allow applied nutrients to get to work and become more effective with lower application rates.

DURATION CR® From Koch

DURATION CR® controlled-release fertilizer is a dependable enhanced efficiency fertilizer designed to provide an efficient release of nutrients to sustain turfgrass growth and color. Its patented, durable polymer coating delivers proven, consistent release regulated by temperature and coating thickness. This consistent nutrient release reduces feast/famine cycles and growth flushes while supporting healthier turf that’s less susceptible to weed and disease pressures. And, because DURATION CR® is available in longevities of 45, 90, 120, and 180 days, you can make fewer applications per season, allowing optimized labor allocations while decreasing overall fertilizer expense, fuel costs, and equipment upkeep. It also allows you to tailor applications to the conditions—various growth cycles, weather, seasonal changes, traffic patterns, and other unique situations—and develop customer programs that best manage turfgrass and plant nutritional needs. DURATION CR® enhances the delivery of nutrients to the plant and improves plant uptake, while reducing potential losses to the environment through leaching, denitrification, runoff, and volatilization.

GAL-XeONE® From Simplot

Simplot’s GAL-XeONE® controlled release fertilizer delivers optimal nutrients to turf and ornamental plants at a daily rate that matches a plant’s uptake requirements and growth cycle for up to 18 months. It also limits nutrient loss to the environment from volatization and leaching. GAL-XE ONE®’s new advanced patented polymer coating was created with support from NASA’s Space Alliance Technology Outreach Program and effectively controls nutrient release over an extended time period. This exact controlled-release technology delivers predictable performance of plant nutrient with controlled release of nitrogen from a dual-reactive, layered polyurethane fertilizer coating. It enables turf managers to tailor a nutritional program for optimal performance while reducing labor and logistics costs from fewer applications. It also supports the 4R Nutrient Stewardship™ Program by reducing the environmental loss of nutrients. It’s commercially proven in a variety of environmental conditions, including being tested to 100°F—the highest threshold in the market. GAL-XeONE® is available in a variety of formulations including 44-0-0, 43-0-0, and 42-0-0.

