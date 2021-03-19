Take a look at this assortment of handheld equipment that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

FSA 135 and FSA 135 R From STIHL FSA 135 and FSA 135 R From STIHL

Part of the new STIHL 135 professional battery platform, the FSA 135 and FSA 135 R battery-powered professional trimmers are assembled in America and are game changers for professional landscapers. The trimmers feature an on-board battery slot that can support both an on-board battery or a backpack battery for even longer run times. Paired with a brushless motor and the same drive and cutting components used in proven STIHL professional gas trimmers, these units deliver professional cutting performance comparable to STIHL gas units with zero exhaust emissions, low noise, and a comparable weight. These trimmers are versatile for different cutting applications, including trimming, cutting, and weed clearing.

M12 FUEL™ HATCHET™ 6″ Pruning Saw From Milwaukee M12 FUEL™ HATCHET™ 6″ Pruning Saw From Milwaukee

The M12 FUEL™ HATCHET™ 6″ Pruning Saw from Milwaukee delivers accessibility and maneuverability in tight areas, has the power to cut 3″ hardwoods, delivers up to 120 cuts per charge, and weighs less than five pounds for much-needed control with less fatigue. In addition, this tool completes cuts in demanding applications up to five times faster than hand saws. As with all M12 FUEL™ products, the HATCHET™ features three Milwaukee®-exclusive innovations — the POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM™ Battery Pack, and REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence Hardware and Software that deliver power, run-time, and durability on the jobsite. This advanced electronic package also delivers instant throttle response and a variable speed trigger providing control over the power range. Featuring a 6″ Oregon® bar and chain, the chain leverages a full-house design with a cutter on every drive link as opposed to every other drive link on a standard saw chain. This full-house design delivers cleaner cuts and less vibration. The tool also features an automatic oiler, easy access chain tensioner, metal bucking spikes, and onboard storage for the scrench.

Power Edger From Turf Teq Power Edger From Turf Teq

When spring edging season arrives, the self-propelled, walking-forward Turf Teq Power Edger helps landscaping professionals get jobs done faster, and with incredible results. Easily groom existing beds, create new beds, and even trench with ease. With a commercial-grade engine and walking-forward design, you’ll be able to get edging jobs done more quickly and with less manpower than before—which naturally equals greater profitability for your business. In addition, the Power Edger is available as a Multi-Use machine. That means it works with Turf Teq’s system of Multi-Use Attachments, and can easily turn into a Power Broom, Power Brush Cutter, or Power Rake. With a Power Edger and an attachment or two, you’ll make the most of your equipment investment year-round.

CS-2511P From ECHO CS-2511P From ECHO

ECHO Inc. has just launched its lightest gas-powered rear-handle chainsaw: the CS-2511P. Weighing in at only 5.7 pounds (without bar and chain), ECHO’s CS-2511P is ideal for work such as climbing, working in a bucket truck, pruning, or brush clearing. Coming with either a 12″ or 14″ bar length, this light weight chainsaw is perfect for arborists or landscapers. The main features of the CS-2511P include: a compact body for easy maneuverability; the highest power to weight ratio in its class; a spring-assist starter that reduces starting effort; a G-Force Engine Air Pre-Cleaner™ for longer air filter life; a two-piece mesh air filter that’s easy to clean; and an adjustable clutch-driven oiler to reduce oil usage. All ECHO chainsaws come with an industry warranty that includes a one-year commercial warranty and a five-year consumer warranty.

525HE3 & 525HE4 From Husqvarna 525HE3 & 525HE4 From Husqvarna

Husqvarna’s 525HE3 and 525HE4 hedge trimmer models are designed for landscape maintenance that requires added reach. Both are equipped with the newly redesigned articulating mechanism and X-Torq® engine. Other features on these new hedge trimmer models include: adjustable cutting bar articulates; new engines; and new starters for minimal effort. Both are powerful fixed pole hedge trimmers with a 24″ double-sided cutter bar that can be adjusted 135˚. The 525HE3 hedge trimmer offers up to a 10′ reach; while the 525HE4 offers up to a 13′ reach. Both machines are exceptionally well-balanced and comfortable to use. They are also equipped with a rear bumper for added protection during rugged work days. Both weigh approximately 13 pounds.

