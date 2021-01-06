Take a look at this assortment of herbicides, fungicides and insecticides that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

Zylam® Liquid From PBI-Gordon Zylam® Liquid From PBI-Gordon

The only liquid dinotefuran formulation available for the professional landscape market, Zylam Liquid is highly water-soluble, allowing for rapid plant uptake and fast insect control. Zylam Liquid works by targeting the acetylcholine receptors in the nervous system of attacking insect pests. Insects are affected both on contact and through the ingestion of treated plant tissues, resulting in the cessation of feeding. Zylam Liquid controls more than 100 chewing and sucking insects, including scale, Emerald ash borers, leaf hoppers, bagworms, mealybugs, Japanese beetles, and aphids. Zylam is also labeled to control a relatively new invasive pest causing significant damage throughout much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic: the Spotted Lanternfly. (Note: Zylam is not registered for use in NY except to control hemlock wooly adelgid. A 24(c) Special Local Need Labeling for use in NY for control of Spotted Lanternfly on Tree-of-Heaven is in place until December 31, 2022.) Zylam Liquid offers excellent residual control, and can be used in a variety of application methods—soil drench or injection; bark banding; or foliar spray—depending upon the target insect, plant species, and application timing.

Specticle® FLO From Bayer Specticle® FLO From Bayer

Specticle® FLO from Bayer provides superior preemergence control of many troublesome turf weeds, including annual bluegrass (Poa annua). This weed is a prolific seed producer and genetically diverse, making it difficult to control, especially as it has developed herbicide resistance. In fact, Poa annua has documented resistance to almost every class of chemistry used to control it, leaving those who manage turf with limited options to keep annual bluegrass at bay. Fortunately, Specticle FLO has no documented resistance in annual bluegrass. Even so, it is important to remain vigilant by using best practices for managing herbicide resistance, such as tank-mixing multiple modes of action. This strategy not only improves control of Poa annua and other winter annuals, but also significantly delays resistance in comparison to simply rotating herbicides with different modes of action. The PRE3 program from Bayer offers proactive resistance management and maximum Poa annua control. When applied in late fall, this tank mix of Specticle FLO, Tribute® Total, and simazine herbicides provides excellent season-long control of Poa annua.

ECO-1 40® From Arborjet ECO-1 40® From Arborjet

Building upon t he success of its Eco-1® Garden Spray, Arborjet has introduced Eco-1 40. Created after years of research with proven formulations and industry trends, Eco-1 40 is a blend of organic botanical oils available for use on edible and ornamental plants to control insects, mites, and fungal diseases. The OMRI listed product now offers even more active ingredients tailored for an easy and all-purpose application, including a plant dip. Eco- 1 40 product features include: EPA Minimum Risk active ingredients allowed for use on food crops; 40% botanical oils, OMRI listed; no REI or PHI; pleasant smell; safe; and effective.

Acelepryn® From Syngenta Acelepryn® From Syngenta

Acelepryn insecticide from Syngenta provides long-lasting grub control for turf with a single application in April through mid-June. But Acelepryn is more than just outstanding grub control. That same application for grubs controls many surface-feeding insects including several species of turf caterpillars for up to 4.5 months. Acelepryn also controls European crane flies, billbugs, chinch bugs, and fall armyworms, and can be applied to trees, shrubs, and ornamentals to help control landscape insects like Japanese beetles, webworms, lace bugs, and aphids. Its environmental profile has little-to-no impact on beneficial and non-targeted insects, including pollinators and earthworms. Acelepryn offers broad-spectrum insect control with a single application, and is useful for properties with multiple insect issues, or to help prevent issues from arising. Acelepryn is available in liquid, granular, or on-fertilizer formulations.

