Take a look at this assortment of hoses, spray heads and nozzles that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

Precision™ Series Spray Nozzles From Toro®

Toro’s Precision Series Spray Nozzles is an efficient spray nozzle line available to help irrigation professionals manage water use, eliminate runoff, and reduce customer water bills. Precision Series Spray Nozzles feature patented H20 Chip Technology that uses up to a third less water while achieving the same spray distance as conventional spray nozzles. With H20 Chip Technology, specially designed chambers emit micro streams of water that oscillate back and forth at a rate of nearly 200 times per second. The result is larger, more uniform-sized droplets, class-leading coverage of the irrigated area, and better-defined edges. All Precision™ Series Spray Nozzles have a matched precipitation rate of 1″ (25 mm) per hour. That means all nozzles, regardless of radius, water at the same rate. Users can run all the nozzles for the same amount of time to apply the amount of water needed. Available in a wide variety of arcs and radii, as well as Toro (male) and female-threaded bodies, they are ideal for large scale installations and retrofits. In addition, the Precision Series Spray nozzles are available with factory-installed Pressure Compensating Discs (PCD). Use Toro’s Water Savings Calculator to estimate the savings from installing Precision™ Series Spray Nozzles in an irrigation system.

AquaArmor™ Lightweight Hose From Gilmour

The Gilmour AquaArmor Hose uses a proprietary surface material and strong internal coils that keep its length kink-free and 50% lighter than standard hoses, making it easier to maneuver and carry. With superior durability, the Gilmour AquaArmor Hose lasts 10 times longer than expendable hoses and is 15 times stronger than fabric hoses. Coiling flat for storage, the AquaArmor™ Lightweight Hose becomes round for maximum flow during use. And it’s compatible with all nozzles and sprinklers, as well as pressure washers (follow manufacturer’s instructions). It’s drinking water safe, free of lead, BPA, phthalates, and PVC.

The MP815 From Hunter

Ideal for design flexibility in a range of applications, the MP815 has been added to the MP Rotator family. As the newest member of the MP800 Series, the MP815 features a 0.8″/hr (20 mm/hr) matched precipitation rate and an expanded radius range of 8′ to 16′ (2.5 m to 4.9 m) in two models: adjustable arc range from 90°–210°, and full-circle 360°. With the addition of the MP815, the MP800 Series now covers radius ranges from 6′ to 16′ (1.8 m to 4.9 m), so users have more control over system design and water application. Hunter offers three matched precipitation rate options for pop-ups, giving users many choices for irrigation management. To maximize water-use efficiency, choose the standard MP Rotator, which has a slower precipitation rate of 0.4″/hr (10 mm/hr). This is perfect for tight soils, as well as steep slopes to eliminate runoff. Use the 0.8″/hr (20 mm/hr) rate of the MP800 Series for medium-grade soils, gentle slopes, and small spaces. Spray nozzles, which have higher precipitation rates of 1.6″/hr (40 mm/hr), are great for sandy soil applications. MP Rotator features include slow nozzle rotation, wind-resistant streams, high distribution uniformity, and a double-pop feature that prevents debris from entering the nozzle.

Pro-S™ Sprays From K-Rain®

K-Rain Pro-S Sprays with pressure regulation are EPA WaterSense certified and meet new California, Vermont and upcoming Colorado, Hawaii, Maine and Washington state mandates for spray bodies. The WaterSense mark verifies the Pro-S measurable water savings and efficiency. Nationally available, Pro-S Sprays are distinguished by their robust construction and heavy-duty retraction spring for positive retraction in all soil conditions. And the co-molded wiper seal ensures leak-free, full pop-up operation even under low pressure situations. The optional Stop Flow™ feature prevents additional water waste because it automatically stops water flow should a nozzle get damaged or removed. The Pro-S Spray assembly also fits into an 1800 spray body and accepts all female threaded nozzles.

R-VAN Rotary Nozzles From Rain Bird

R-VAN multi-stream rotary nozzles from Rain Bird have a low precipitation rate, putting down water more slowly to reduce wasteful run-off and damaging erosion. Nine different R-VAN models are available for a variety of applications and all have the same matched precipitation rate, so contractors can install any combination of R-VAN nozzles on the same zone. Additionally, contractors can install Rain Bird 5000 Series rotors with MPR nozzles and R-VANs together. This compatibility leads to fewer zones and less valves required for a job, simplifying system design and decreasing materials costs. R-VAN nozzles pair perfectly with Rain Bird 1800 Series PRS-45 spray bodies. A pressure regulating stem (PRS) in the spray body reduces excess water pressure to 45 PSI where R-VAN performance is optimized. This ensures the right amount of water flows through the nozzle and can eliminate wasteful misting and fogging. This option is available on Rain Bird’s standard 1800 Series and the RD1800 Series, which is designed for the toughest environments including dirty and reclaimed water. These spray bodies are available in a range of pop-ups heights and with features including check valves, non-potable markings, and a flow shield.

