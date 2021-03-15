Take a look at this assortment of mowers that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

Z900 ZTrak™ From John Deere

John Deere has updated its Z900 Commercial ZTrak™ lineup including machine enhancements, a new deck option, and three new attachment offerings. All Z900 M and R Series Mowers now come with spoked rims and cast iron spindles on all mower deck sizes. All Z900 machines, including the E, M, and R Series models, are now available with quick-release belt covers, simplifying machine maintenance. Additionally, a 54″ Mulch on Demand™ Mower Deck has been added as an option on the Z950M, providing a more powerful 27 HP mulching solution to power through tough conditions. The three new attachments for the Z900 ZTrak line include a string trimmer rack, cargo tray, and tool carrier. The string trimmer mount enables the operator to keep handheld string trimmers on the machine for easy access. With the cargo tray, operators can store up to 20 pounds of small, handheld items. Lastly, the tool carrier allows for standard yard tools, like a rake or a shovel to be carried on the mower, improving efficiency while completing jobs.

Charger and Boss XL From Country Clipper

Re-engineered from the wheels up, the Charger & Boss XL series combine Country Clipper’s iconic Joystick or Twin Lever steering, ContourDTS™ pivoting front axle, and maintenance- friendly Stand-Up Deck features with an all new design that emphasizes performance and operator comfort. Country Clipper uses Hydro-Gear’s Commercial ZT-4400 transmission on the Charger series and Hydro-Gear’s Commercial ZT-5400 on the Boss XL series, providing an optimum combination of speed and torque. Kawasaki Commercial Engines power the Charger and Boss XL series, and both series come equipped with a 10¼-gallon fuel tank. The Charger and Boss XL series are designed with a thick and durable tubular steel frame for strong and stable operation. Each model features a 10 gauge, 5″ deep, fully welded deck. Additionally, the frame provides a roomy cockpit and fully articulating deck suspension for increased comfort, superior traction, and quality of cut.

IS® 6200 Zero Turn Mower From Ferris

Ferris is introducing its largest and most powerful zero-turn mower yet. The IS 6200 is bringing Ferris back into the high horsepower diesel market. Powered by a Cat® 48 gross HP turbo diesel engine, the 72″ standard cutting deck will mow easily in the toughest conditions such as wet, dense grass. The IS 6200 features include an interactive three-inch color display screen, a foot-activated hydraulic deck lift, and dual-commercial Hydro-Gear® pumps. The Ferris next generation ROPS, suspension seat, and patented suspension system come standard.

96″ Lazer Z Diesel From Exmark

For 2021, Exmark has updated its largest, most powerful Lazer Z model — the 96″ Lazer Z Diesel. A new engine shroud reduces operating temperature with a larger air intake screen. The increased surface area of the new screen allows the fan to draw cleaner, cooler intake air across the radiator. The location of the screen has also been revised to significantly reduce blockage from clippings and debris. This year’s Exmark Lazer Z family includes: Lazer Z E-Series (48″ to 72″ deck widths), air-cooled gasoline engines; Lazer Z S-Series (52″ to 72″ deck widths), Smart Controller equipped air- cooled gasoline and EFI-gasoline engines; Lazer Z X-Series (60″ to 96″ deck widths), air-cooled EFI-gasoline engines featuring Exmark’s patented RED Technology; and the Lazer Z Diesel (with 60″ to 96″ deck widths), RED Technology equipped Yanmar turbodiesel and common-rail diesel engines.

937 EFI From Grasshopper

Equipped with a powerful 993 cc EFI Vanguard Big Block air-cooled, horizontal crankshaft engine, the Grasshopper Model 937 EFI FrontMount™ mower powers through tough jobs with ease while taking advantage of the fuel efficiency of fuel injection. The G3 hydrostatic pump-and-wheel-motor system with seven-micron filtration is powered by a single, flat, ribbed serpentine belt. Perform all-day mowing without filling up thanks to the mower’s 14.4-gallon fuel capacity. Grasshopper offers comfort, durability, and performance with a low center of gravity and balanced weight distribution among six wheels for a lighter footprint on the turf. Available with PTO-driven, 5.5″ deep DuraMax® cutting decks in 61″and 72″ widths. A number of PowerVac™ Collection Systems, turf renovation, and snow removal implements are available, making the 937 EFI a year-round grounds maintenance system.

Z412 & Z422 From Kubota

Kubota has introduced two new models to its Z400 Series zero-turn mower line: the Z412 and Z422. The Z400 Series is now comprised of four models: the Z411KW, and Z412KW with 48″ decks; and the Z421KW, and Z422KW available with 54″ or 60″ decks. The new Z412 and Z422 models feature notable comfort upgrades. New 6.5″-wide smooth pneumatic front caster tires soak up bumps and minimize impact to turf. New models are also equipped with a deluxe adjustable suspension seat with 3″ of travel. Features like wide 24″ rear tires, conveniently located cupholders, wide operator stations, ergonomic controls, and 12-volt charging ports still come standard across the entire series. All Z400 Series models are equipped with an exclusive Hydro-Gear ZT-3600 transmission. A 24 HP Kawasaki gasoline engine powers the Z422KW, while a 22 HP Kawasaki engine powers the Z412KW, and all models come equipped with a 6.8-gallon fuel tank. The Z400 series is backed by Kubota’s unlimited hour two-year commercial warranty and a 500-hour, four-year, residential warranty.

PRO X Series Stand-On From Cub Cadet

Cub Cadet’s PRO X Series of stand-on mowers gives operators the flexibility to mow a wider range of properties while providing superior productivity over a sit-down zero-turn mower. A fully fabricated 10-gauge deck shell with 7-gauge top and bottom reinforcements gives the PRO X Series a strong backbone. And with a maintenance-free design, the spindles, bearings, hubs, casters, rims, linkages, levers, and other pivot points do not need greasing. A standard 24″ tire gives the PRO X Series good ground clearance. A large, fully adjustable suspension platform allows the operator to adjust tension quickly without a tool. The suspension system was designed to provide best-in-class impact absorption, while a fully adjustable hip pad with ample side supports offers comfort and stability on slopes. Professional high-lift Marbain® blades offer a blade tip speed of up to 18,500 fpm and 1.5″ blade overlap, and a premium Kawasaki® engine offers up to 25.5 HP. An easy step-on/step-off design allows for quick debris pick-up, while a deck size equal to or greater than the tire width maxes out traction.

Pro SW45 From Snapper

A step-up from the SW35, the new Snapper Pro SW45 walk-behind mower was upgraded to meet rigorous commercial needs. Landscapers can choose between 48″, 52″, or 61″ deck sizes with powerful Kawasaki® FX engine options and Hydro-Gear® ZT-3400™ transmission. Cast-iron greaseable spindles and component guards deliver enhanced durability for tough applications, and a hydraulic quick fill system provides easy access to the transaxle service port for faster maintenance. Other features include: a cruise control bar for easier operation; an optional one-wheel or two-wheel sulky accessory that allows operators to ride behind the unit; ground speeds of up to seven miles per hour; and 5-gallon fuel tank for longer run times.

Z Master® 2000 From Toro

The commercial-grade Toro Z Master 2000 zero-turn mower, available in deck sizes of 48″, 52″, and 60″, is built on an extra-strength fully tubular frame, and engineered for speed, reliability, and comfort. Toro or Kawasaki 25 HP engines: deliver 11 mph; drive a blade speed of 18,000 fpm; and power 24″ rear-drive tires. Heat-treated 0.204″ razor sharp steel blades provide a premium cut, while the adjustable cut-of-height foot pedal allows cut adjustments between 1.5″ to 5″ in one-quarter increments. Toro’s patented Turbo Force® deck system is a holistic engineering system focused on manipulating the air flow under the deck to chop up grass finer and discharge to prevent grass from collecting under the deck and on spindles. An adjustable baffle allows the user to create the lift and suction needed to direct grass to a third spindle, which finely shreds up clippings. A bullnose bumper creates more airflow while lifting stubborn grass and preventing clippings from being blown out the front of the machine. Fully adjustable suspension seats and armrest add comfort. Upgrade to Toro’s patented MyRIDE® suspension system for up to 3″ of suspension travel over bumps.

Want to talk about mower options with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Equipment Forum at LawnSite.com.

Read more Get Equipped features here!