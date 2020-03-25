Take a look at these six mowers that can improve your professional lawn care services.

Model 937 EFI FrontMount™ Mower From Grasshopper

Equipped with a powerful 993 cc EFI Vanguard Big Block air-cooled, horizontal crankshaft engine, the Grasshopper Model 937EFI FrontMount™ mower powers through tough jobs with ease while taking advantage of the efficiency of fuel injection. The G3 hydrostatic pump-and-wheel-motor system with seven-micron filtration is powered by a single, flat, ribbed, serpentine belt. Perform all-day mowing without having to fill up thanks to the mower’s 14.4 gallon fuel capacity. Grasshopper brings comfort, durability, and performance with a low center of gravity and balanced weight distribution among six wheels for a lighter footprint on the turf. The 937 EFI FrontMount is available with PTO-driven, 5.5″ deep DuraMax® cutting decks in 61″ and 72″ widths. A number of PowerVac™ Collection Systems, turf renovation, and snow removal implements are also available, making the 937 EFI a versatile year-round grounds maintenance system.

120V Professional Series Mower From Oregon

Oregon’s new LMA 120VX 21″ self-propelled mower is a battery powered walk behind that offers real commercial durability. With a 14 gauge high-lift steel deck and two-speed heavy-duty transmission, it’s one of the fastest in its class. The large-capacity 2.5 bushel rear bagging design also offers mulching capabilities and cutting heights from 1″ to 4.5″ in half-inch increments. This mower is ready for heavy use in all kinds of weather with the 120V Professional Series’ standard IP56 rating and a two-year commercial warranty. The only battery-powered walk-behind in its class with enough muscle to be called professional, it features a powerful 4.4 HP peak power engine, developing 7 foot-pounds of peak torque that allow it to contend with comparable 179cc gas-powered competitors. With Torque Boost technology that increases power when the mower senses heavier loads, the LMA120VX still maintains its low-noise profile, hitting a maximum bystander noise level of 61 dB(A) and dipping to 58 dB(A) with its battery-saving Stealth Mode.

The M Series & R Series From John Deere

First introduced at GIE+EXPO 2018, Deere’s M and R Series Commercial Walk Behind Mowers were selected as a 2020 AE50 Award winner by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE). The recoil start M Series and electric start R Series for the commercial mowing industry, are redesigned to address the primary customer needs of productivity, operator comfort, weight distribution, and frame clearance. The six models, including the W36M, W48M, W36R, W48R, W52R and W61R, offer new steering controls, improved hand position, and spring loaded neutral locks, along with several other features that reduce operator effort and minimize operator fatigue after a long day of mowing. The 14.5 HP, recoil start M Series line features speeds up to six and half miles per hour. The W36M has a 36″ deck and the W48M has a 48″ deck. Both models provide four inches of ground clearance. The electric start R Series line includes the W36R with 14.5 HP, the W48R and W52R with 18.5 HP, and the W61R with a electronic fuel injected 25 HP engine. Each model provides ground speed of up to seven and half miles per hour. With up to 8.5″ of ground clearance, the R Series models are designed for demanding conditions and strenuous applications.

The Commercial 30 X Series from Exmark

Exmark has expanded its line of 30″ walk-behind mowers with a new, more powerful Kohler Command Pro CV200 premier single-cylinder commercial engine and transmission. This new Kohler engine gives it 30% more torque than competing engines. Other engine features include cast iron cylinder liners, dual splash and pressurized lubrication, and Quad-Clean air filtration, cast aluminum oil and air filter bases, and a steel blower housing. The upgraded transmission delivers increased wheel torque with easier tracking. The positive drive design couples both drive wheels for maximum traction, with infinitely variable ground speed up to 3.8 mph. The heavy-duty wet clutch transmission and self-tensioning belt drive are designed for minimum maintenance and maximum reliability. It also includes a parking brake. Ideal for smaller properties, the 4.6″ deep, 30″ wide cutting deck delivers cut quality with a compact design to enhance maneuverability. The 3-in-1 design offers the ability to quickly change from side discharge, to bagging or mulching, without tools. The efficiency of the timed, two-blade cutting system reduces power requirements and the simple timing belt system maintains blade position and isolates the engine from shock load. A shear pin on each blade driver provides additional impact protection. Exmark’s heavy-duty spindle assemblies feature robust ball bearings, forged spindles, and die-cast housings.

Challenger From Country Clipper

The new Challenger zero turn riding mower is designed for commercial operators demanding increased power, productivity, and durability. With innovations including the ContourDTS (Deck Tracking System), the Challenger provides high quality cut in demanding conditions. Highlights of the 2020 Challenger High include: Frame Strength—a fully-welded 3″x2″ tubular frame delivers enhanced strength and durability. Maintenance Friendly—maintenance free spindles, a removable floor plan for easy deck access, and a stand-up deck allow for easy service and extended mower life. Comfort—a high-back adjustable seat with cushioned arm rests delivers a smooth ride. Additionally, the Challenger comes equipped with: fabricated 52″ or 60″ decks; standard rear tow hitch; powerful Kohler® and Kawasaki® engines; the choice of Industry Exclusive Joystick Control for ease of operation and exceptional comfort, or Twin Lever control for effortless maneuverability with two hand steering; and a five year Commercial Limited Warranty.

Pro-Turn® MACH ONE From Gravely

The Pro-Turn® MACH ONE Tunnel Deck Commercial Lawn Mower is built on the Gravely Pro-Turn 200 chassis. The Pro-Turn MACH ONE swaps the traditional XFactor II® mower deck for Gravely’s HVO, or high-volume output tunnel deck. Inspiration came from landscapers’ needs for more efficient cutting solutions in thick and challenging grass breeds. When viewing the Pro-Turn MACH ONE from the front or rear, landscapers will notice a distinct difference in the deck depth from the left to right sides. At the trimming edge, the Pro-Turn MACH ONE measures 5.5 inches deep and gradually increases to 7.75 inches at the discharge end. As grass is cut and material volume increases from one cutting chamber to the next, the deck geometry provides more space for that material to be processed, helping prevent the blades from bogging and ensuring even grass dispersion through the HVO deck’s oversized discharge opening. To help ensure the tunnel deck offers high cut quality without double cutting, it features a four-inch buffer area from the leading edge of the deck to the front of the blades. This gives uncut grass blades greater recovery time to be lifted by the vacuum of the mower deck after they’re pushed down by the leading deck edge. Additionally, a 1.5-inch blade overlap helps ensure fewer stragglers and reduces changes of streaking and mowhawking through all cutting heights from 1.5 through 5.5 inches. Formed from 7-gauge steel, the deck comes standard with maintenance-free, cold forged aluminum commercial spindles and Gravely constant belt tension, or CBT. The Pro-Turn MACH ONE comes with a 31-horsepower Kawasaki FX engine, a set of Hydro-Gear ZT-5400 transaxles, and a 60-inch mower deck.

