Take a look at these four small engine & handheld equipment products that can improve your professional lawn care services.

Commercial Cordless Series by EGO

The EGO Commercial Cordless Series is a new line of battery powered outdoor power equipment that features an advanced backpack battery. It delivers the power of professional gas equipment, all day run time, and industry best recharging time; making this a groundbreaking innovation and a true gas alternative for landscaping professionals. The Series features a commercial grade 15″ String Trimmer; 600 CFM Blower; and a 25.5″ Hedge Trimmer. All tools are powered by the battery backpack and every EGO tool is backward compatible with the Power + line-up previously sold at Home Depot and Professional Outdoor Power Equipment Dealers around the country.

535LST Trimmer from Husqvarna

The Husqvarna 535LST is a trimmer in the versatile 35cc class, built for tough commercial use. Top class performance is provided through its raw powered X-Torq® engine, unique ergonomics, and excellent durability. This powerful trimmer with bevel gear is designed to withstand high torques. The machine has a robust construction with durable components and is easy to maintain—delivering trouble-free usage. The patented X-Torq® engine delivers more power and less fuel consumption and exhaust emissions compared to a conventional engine. View the new Husqvarna Z400 Series of zero-turn mowers here.

BGA 200 Blower from STIHL

The BGA 200 is the most powerful, dedicated handheld blower in the STIHL range. Part of the STIHL AP Series of battery products, the BGA 200 boasts long run times and a strong blowing force, making it suitable for demanding applications. Designed with the professional landscaper in mind, the BGA 200 is packed with features including: Power Select—Operators can select from four different power levels providing the optimum balance of performance and run time. Boost mode—The highest of the four power levels generates air velocity up to 188 mph, air volume of 553 CFM, and a blowing force up to 21 Newtons with the squeeze of the trigger. Variable Speed Throttle—provides precise control of blowing force. Innovative Blower Tube—length can be adjusted to accommodate different operating situations and operator physiques with the touch of a button. Low Noise—Allows operation in noise-sensitive or restricted locations. Low Weight—Only 6.8 pounds, it’s designed to be used with STIHL AR 3000 backpack battery. Weight is shifted from the unit to the back greatly reducing hand and arm fatigue.

Next Gen Debris Loaders From Billy Goat

The new Billy Goat® Next Gen Debris Loaders feature a square 10 gauge steel discharge chute that not only spreads to load, but also has a 63% thicker back plate for added durability, extended life, and ease of service. Additionally, the poly housing liner features a non-counter sunk bolt pattern that has equal to or better life compared to quarter-inch steel liners in accelerated testing. These composite liners won’t cause secondary failures to engine shafts like a failed steel liner may. The 13.0 – 37.0 gross HP truck loaders offer Billy Goat’s exclusive dual shredding system with Piranha™ blade for extra shredding and best debris reduction to maximize trailer loading across multiple properties, saving time and dump fees. Electric start is featured on the 14, 18, 29 and 37 gross HP models, with Vanguard® EFI power on the 37 gross HP loader, the only Vanguard® EFI powered unit on the market. EFI delivers easy automotive-type cold-weather starting as well as fuel savings up to 25% over carbureted equivalents depending on conditions. From small or mid-size to large commercial and municipal jobs, Billy Goat’s Next Gen Debris Loaders offer a wide range of solutions. And with optional Customfit™ features for mounting, contractors can opt for integrated solutions that fit their needs. View the new Next Gen PL2501 PLUGR® aerator and AGR1300H Auger from Billy Goat here.

Read more about Small Engine & Handheld Equipment on Turfmagazine.com.

Want to talk about Small Engine & Handheld Equipment with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Equipment Forums at LawnSite.com.