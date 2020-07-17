Brought to you by

Take a look at this assortment of tree care equipment that can improve your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

The XCU08Z From Makita

Makita is meeting the demand for cordless alternatives to gas-powered outdoor power equipment with an expanding line of cordless OPE, including the 18V X2 LXT® (36V) Cordless 14″ Top Handle Chain Saw, Tool Only (model XCU08Z). With zero emissions, lower noise, and less maintenance than gas-powered chain saws, the XCU08Z is a solution for cutting and trimming applications. The compact top-handle design makes it ideal for the professional tree care industry. Powered by two 18V LXT® batteries (sold separately) for maximum power, speed, and run-time, the XCU08Z is easy to start by simply loading the 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Batteries and powering on. The XCU08Z has a variable speed trigger and high chain speed (0-3,940 FPM) for increased cutting speed, with torque boost mode for cutting dense material. Other features include adjustable automatic chain lubrication, built-on lock-off lever to help prevent the chain from accidentally engaging, an electric brake for maximum productivity, and more.

TreeDiaper® From Zynnovation

TreeDiaper is a patented, multifunctional plant protection system featuring: slow-releasing irrigation; auto-recharging with rain or snow precipitation; salt damage mitigation; weed control; and extreme weather protections. Pellets inside the tree diaper absorb rain or irrigation water; then slowly release water back to the plant when needed, while reducing runoff. In a 2013 field trial on road median trees, those with TreeDiaper lived, while those with watering bags died. Additionally, a 2014 field trial of TreeDiaper demonstrated successful tree planting establishment in parks in July without manual watering. TreeDiaper is a technology that makes the best use of stormwater, and stabilizes soil moisture. Virtually maintenance free, it also helps with root protection and weed control and is especially beneficial in sloped sites or engineered soils.

13-21T-13H Brush Chipper From Dosko

The Dosko 13-21T-13H Brush Chipper is a portable brush chipper powered by a 389cc GX Honda engine, making it possible to shred even the toughest brush. This unit boasts a 5.5″ x 5″ infeed opening and a 19″ x 19″ sized hopper. The 13-21T-13H Brush Chipper has a 4″ capacity intake. Built for easy transportation, the Dosko Brush Chipper is built with fold-down handles and 15″ tall tires. Coming in at 44″L x 32″W x 60″H, this unit was engineered with residential use in mind; it will easily fit through gates. An optional package is available to tow the Chipper behind a lawn/garden tractor, ATV, or UTV. Create your own mulch using the Dosko 13-21T-13H Brush Chipper’s double-edge, reversible knife. Make quick work of unsightly brush with the 6 ½”L x 2 ¼”W x 3/8″D blade and speeds up to 2,274 RPM. If the blade ever gets dull, it can easily be replaced due to the Brush Chipper’s easy-access components that ensure routine maintenance is quick and easy. Dosko also offers the 337-13HC Stump Grinder. Read about it in Get Equipped PREVIEW: Tree Care Equipment.

550XP® Mark II Chainsaw From Husqvarna

As part of Husqvarna’s next generation of chainsaws, the 550XP® Mark II is a 50cc professional chainsaw with best in class cutting that delivers maximum power for faster and more efficient cuts. Weighing only 11.7 pounds, the chainsaw features a slimmer, user-centric design for easier handling. Its well-balanced saw body with low gyroscopic forces enables users to work longer without tiring, and the ergonomically designed handles provide a safe and comfortable grip. It is ideal for felling, limbing, removals, or cross cutting of small and mid-sized trees. The 550XP® Mark II’s cooling capacity has been improved by 13% to increase endurance in tough conditions. It features a redesigned air filter with a higher capacity and improved sealing and an upgraded version of Air Injection™. The chainsaw is also equipped with a new optimized version of AutoTune™, Husqvarna’s ignition module software, and carburetor calibration. Additional features include Low Vib®, X-Torq®, retained bar nuts, X-Force bar, X-Cut® chain, outboard clutch, side-mounted chain tensioning, and visible fuel levels. It is backed by Husqvarna’s one-year professional product warranty and qualifies for Husqvarna’s Crown Commitment program, which guarantees a full refund or store credit if the product is returned within seven days of purchase.

MS 194 C-E Chain Saw From STIHL

The MS 194 C-E chain saw is the newest addition to the line up of STIHL chain saws. STIHL took a top-rated saw and added greater displacement, more power, more torque, and improved cutting performance than the previous model — without adding weight. The new STIHL MS 194 C-E maintains the performance of the MS 193 C-E, with enhanced features and benefits including: exceptional power-to-weight ratio providing the power to get the job done with reduced user fatigue; a low-emissions engine for fuel efficiency, so users can spend more time cutting and less time, and money, refueling; and a STIHL Easy2Start™ system that eliminates the need for a strong pull of the starting cord. Find out about two other new chainsaws from STIHL in Get Equipped PREVIEW: Tree Care Equipment.

