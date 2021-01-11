A design and construction project spanning six acres at the Woodlands Edge Estate in St. Louis, MO grabs award attention for Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions, Inc.

Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions provided services to transform this residential property with a variety of plantings, hardscape, seating areas, and even a playground. This Fall, the company received an Award of Excellence from the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

Here is the overview of this project and the award received by this St. Louis-area business.

Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions, Inc. was recognized in November 2020 with an Award of Excellence by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). The award was presented for Focal Pointe’s landscape execution of the Woodlands Edge Estate project, a residential property in St. Louis, MO. The six-acre property includes hillside perennial gardens that incorporate native woodland perennials, a dry creek bed that serves as drainage for surrounding properties, as well as formal lawn areas, a playground, and a contemplation garden. The design was provided by Doug Hoerr of Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects of Chicago, IL.

Founded in 1998, Focal Pointe is a premium landscape design, installation, and maintenance company serving commercial and residential customers. The company operates in the Saint Louis and Springfield/Branson, MO communities.

Each year, the NALP Awards of Excellence program recognizes exceptional workmanship in landscape installation, design/build, exterior maintenance, interior plantings, and erosion control projects. This year, a total of 110 awards were granted for these categories, nationwide. Focal Pointe’s 2020 award was in the category of Residential Landscape Contracting above $1 million.

To assure that those at Focal Pointe most responsible for the award received appropriate recognition, the company’s Founder and President John Munie presented an award plaque to the construction and installation team.

During this presentation, Munie said, “Some projects are difficult due to the sheer scale and complexity, others, require extreme attention to detail. This project had all of the above. The owner and architects asked this team to create a six-acre masterpiece and you did it! Everyone associated with this project should be very proud.”

“This was a terrific project that allowed our team to really show-off our capabilities,” said Focal Pointe’s director of construction, Brian Bobikiewicz. “It’s gratifying to receive an award, mostly because it proves to our team that what they did was exceptional. Happy clients, beautiful results, proud employees—that’s what we like. That’s how we define success.”

Learn more about Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions here.

Do you have a comment? Share your thoughts in the Comments section below or send an e-mail to the Editor at acosgrove@groupc.com.

Click here to read more My Landscape articles from Turf magazine.

Want to talk about landscape design and installation with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Landscape Design & Installation Forum at LawnSite.com.