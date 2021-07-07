In the San Francisco Bay Area, Pathline Park is a 42-acre office park designed to maintain a light environmental footprint.

Gothic Landscape, a commercial landscaping company based in Valencia, CA, provides service to this property owned by Irvine Company. Through careful maintenance of turf and trees, Gothic delivers on the owner’s focus on a sustainable landscape.

Lindsay Atherton, account manager at Gothic Landscape, discusses this site for which she is responsible.

The California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) presented its annual Trophy Awards in Fall 2020. One of the landscape management companies recognized is Gothic Landscape, a family owned commercial landscaping company servicing California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. The CLCA awards were established to encourage interest in landscaping, recognize crafts people who produce outstanding landscapes.

Turf spoke with Gothic’s Lindsay Atherton about the award and the project site:

What aspects of your company’s service have been recognized by the CLCA John Redmond Memorial Trophy Award?

Gothic Landscape was recognized by CLCA for the John Redmond Memorial Trophy Award, because of the well-maintained turf, perennial color, and overall best maintenance on a landscape site.

What services does Gothic Landscape provide at Pathline Park?

Gothic Landscape provides sustainability in landscape maintenance for Pathline Park. Managing the water on a weekly basis by soil probing, deep root watering, and hydro zone management are one of the key aspects of our service at Pathline Park. We take great pride in our turf management. Mowing with sharp blades, fine details on the edging, fertilization, and water management are critical for the perfect turf.

What is an interesting element of the Pathline Park landscape that you’d like to share? We know trees are a distinct feature of the site.

Work at Pathline Park involves the preservation of 280 Redwoods and more than 700 large tree species that requires constant monitoring and water calibration. Additionally, the landscape includes standard manicured turf areas next to meadows featuring more than five varieties of native grasses.

The Pathline Park landscape also contains several bioswells, fields of lavender, and California Native Redwood Shade groves filled with Manzanitas and Western Sword Ferns.

