Choosing The Right Spot. If an outdoor area has to be created from scratch, take the time to consider the three site elements of shade, grading, and drainage first. “Every office or site has a potential spot for an outdoor space,” Durden says. “Look for somewhere on the property that already has shade to a certain extent, so you don’t have to spend a lot of money creating shade with shade sails and umbrellas.”

Durden says another aspect of selecting a site for an outdoor space is choosing an area that is relatively flat. The less grading and retaining walls are needed, the more cost-effective the job will be. “The big thing is to really look into the drainage situation, natural flow,” he says. “You don’t want to have a spot that always creates a ponding or washout area if you don’t put it in the correct spot.”

Durden says the most important element of improving a property with inviting outdoor areas is for the client to go through a design process with their contractor to look for the existing opportunities on the site.

Features To Attract People. Fire pits are an obvious addition to encourage socialization in a residential setting. However, these aren’t the most practical for commercial sites as most people don’t sit by a fire at 10 o’clock in the morning.

Building patios surrounded by greenery can serve as a lunchtime retreat for employees to recharge without having to leave the campus. An outdoor patio can also be used for meetings. Water features can be particularly soothing, and they can block out any sources of noise that may be near to outdoor spaces.