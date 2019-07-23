BOSS Products, a division of The Toro Company, acquired the Snowrator® brand in March 2018 and set about a redesign to take the one-of-a-kind product from good to great. Using its more than 30 years of experience in snowplow design, BOSS re-engineered the Snowrator to maximize the performance and reliability of this multi-tasking, labor-saving solution for snow and ice contractors. The Snowrator quickly deploys to plow and de-ice sidewalks and walkways — effectively reducing the need for shovelers and allowing the operator to brine, spread and plow at the same time to maximize on-the-job productivity and profitability. BOSS-engineered improvements include a 4′ hydraulic snowplow with 20″ polyethylene skin and improved electrical and plow attachment systems. The Snowrator also now accepts all BOSS ATV plow accessories and common parts for better parts availability and convenience of service.

“At BOSS, it’s our business to make snow and ice management more efficient and profitable,” said Mark Klossner, marketing vice president for BOSS Snowplow. “Our customers can rely on the redesigned Snowrator to provide clean and clear sidewalks for metro, commercial and residential jobs, and Snowrators don’t call in sick or need time off. It’s a dependable labor solution in tough winter weather.”

BOSS-designed features and improvements:

Plow

Has a 4′ BOSS hydraulic snowplow with a 20″ tall poly skin blade.

Shares all accessories and common parts with BOSS ATV plows for better parts availability and convenience of service.

Vehicle

BOSS chassis provides greater protection from puncture to the standard brine tank and features a new, removable rear plate for easier maintenance and access to the tank.

Rear fenders and splashguards help to protect the operator from slush, salt, snow and other debris, for operator comfort.

Vehicle hardware now features nylon locking nuts to prevent loosening due to vehicle operation, for improved reliability.

Electrical

Electrical system now features weather-resistant connectors to improve reliability.

Hydraulic hose ends now feature a coating with 7x greater corrosion resistance.

Joystick hydraulic manifold is now painted to reduce corrosion.

Terminal block replaced with a power/ground harness to reduce corrosion to the electrical system and allow for plug-and-play with optional equipment.

Increased gauge of power and ground cable improve performance.

Controls

Responsive hydraulic lever turn control operations offer ease of maneuverability with zero turn radius and four-wheel drive for traction in any conditions.

Rear reference bar makes operation easier by giving the operator an additional hand-hold support feature.

Front reference bar is now notched to prevent the bar from slipping and offer a method of limiting vehicle speed.

LED worklights provide clear visibility on the job.

Ice Control and Optional Spreading Equipment

Snowrator features both pre-treatment and de-icing capabilities with a standard 20-gallon pre-treatment brine system, available optional auxiliary brine tank and two de-icing solid material spreaders.

Updated fully potted broadcast spreader controller provides onboard diagnostics for troubleshooting and eases operation.

EXACT PATH® 1.5 cubic foot drop spreader with a BOSS-exclusive salt chute precisely distributes salt at the optimum width and pattern, minimizing damage to turf while reducing salt contact with the plow attachment system.

Available accessories for the Snowrator include a 20-gallon auxiliary tank, plow wing extensions, material carrying trays, broadcast spreader, plow box wings, shovel mounting brackets, EXACT PATH drop spreader, urethane cutting edge and 5-gallon bucket mounts.