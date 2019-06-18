BOSS Snowplow expands its snow and ice removal product offerings to help professionals prepare for the upcoming winter storm season. The newest members of the BOSS family are the FORGE® 2.0 Long Bed spreader and the SK-R 6 compact vehicle plow, both extensions of popular BOSS collections. Additionally, the popular D-Force® accessory is now available for DXT Plows.

“At BOSS, we’re focused on every aspect of the contractor’s business — roads, driveways, sidewalks and parking lots — and the solutions they need to work quicker, more efficiently and with more profitability,” said Mark Klossner, marketing vice president for BOSS Snowplow. “We take great pride in listening to our customers and offering the products and accessories they need to operate successful businesses.”

FORGE 2.0 Long Bed

FORGE stainless steel spreaders have become a strong performer in BOSS’ growing line of ice control solutions, and a new design makes the FORGE a quality solution for long bed trucks. The FORGE 2.0 Long Bed features a longer hopper design to optimize its fit on long bed trucks and make filling the spreader easier and quicker with a loader bucket.

SK-R 6

The SK-R 6 joins the SK-R 8 and SK-R 10 to expand BOSS’ line of box plows for tractors, skid steers and other compact vehicle equipment. The new SK-R 6 features a reversible 1 ½-inch rubber cutting edge designed for quieter plowing operation and protection to sensitive surfaces. SK Box Plows from BOSS are designed to put the full force and maneuverability of compact vehicle equipment into getting the pavement back to black.

D-Force for DXT

BOSS continues to expand products offering D-Force, an accessory that improves scraping when back dragging by maintaining a consistent hydraulic down force powered by a hydraulic accumulator, leaving cleaner pavement in less time than conventional plows. D-Force will now be available on new BOSS DXT 8’2″ and 9’2″ snowplows, adding even more power to the already fully featured DXT lineup.

About BOSS Snowplow

BOSS Snowplow is a leader in the snow and ice management business with a growing line of plows for trucks, UTVs, and ATVs, salt and sand spreaders and box plows built for the snow and ice management professional, as well as the homeowner. All products are designed for ease of use, quality and durability. With a market competitive warranty, uncompromising quality and high level of craftsmanship, BOSS has grown to be a leader in the sales of truck mount plows. BOSS products are designed and manufactured in Iron Mountain, Michigan, in an approved ISO 9001:2015 registered facility. BOSS also recently acquired the Snowrator brand, with production facilities in Windom, Minnesota. BOSS maintains a network of nearly 800 dealers worldwide.

