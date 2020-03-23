Turf Spring 2020 Issue

Table of Contents

Adding Design-Build Services | What do you need to know when expanding into this service line?

Never Lose A Star Performer | For the star players on your staff, how you manage their strengths will make all the difference.

Adding Mowers To Your Fleet? | Here are tips on what to look for when shopping for new equipment.

Keeping An Eye On Vehicle Usage | GPS technology provides owner enhanced fleet management.

Herbicide Application Challenges in 2020 | Recent research gives insight on climate impacts, resistance, and public concerns.

Hardscape Maintenance | A technician in the field shares a how-to guide of practices and products for these jobs.

Spring Planting | Here is a look at some of the what, when, where, and how of successful establishment this season.

Boxwood Blight and Rose Rosette Disease | Susceptible to disease, these garden classics need safeguards.

Thriving Trees: Location is Key | Planting a tree in the right spot is crucial, so do your research first.

Off The Record: Battery Powered Equipment | From Turf’s LawnSite online forum, where industry peers connect, the growth of battery powered equipment is highlighted this issue .

My Landscape: Grand Award For University Grounds | Denison University in Granville, OH is recognized for its landscape by the Professional Grounds Management Society.